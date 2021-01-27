CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) —  Comedy Works is scheduled to reopen its Landmark location in March, with an impressive lineup. The venue has been closed since Nov, 15, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver comedian Adam Cayton-Holland is scheduled to perform live on March 11. Norm Macdonald, Jon Lovitz and Jim Breuer also have sold-out shows scheduled at the club in Greenwood Village in March.

The Larimer Square location, which has been closed since March of last year, is scheduled to reopen on April 8 with Brendan Schaub.

Comedy Works asks live show audience members to follow these guidelines:

  • If you are feeling under the weather, please stay home.
  • Face masks are required upon entering and at ALL times when moving through the building.
  • Practice social distancing and stand 6 feet apart from other guests.
  • Maintain regular handwashing & hand sanitizing.

 

