GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Comedy Works is scheduled to reopen its Landmark location in March, with an impressive lineup. The venue has been closed since Nov, 15, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denver comedian Adam Cayton-Holland is scheduled to perform live on March 11. Norm Macdonald, Jon Lovitz and Jim Breuer also have sold-out shows scheduled at the club in Greenwood Village in March.
The Larimer Square location, which has been closed since March of last year, is scheduled to reopen on April 8 with Brendan Schaub.
Comedy Works asks live show audience members to follow these guidelines:
- If you are feeling under the weather, please stay home.
- Face masks are required upon entering and at ALL times when moving through the building.
- Practice social distancing and stand 6 feet apart from other guests.
- Maintain regular handwashing & hand sanitizing.