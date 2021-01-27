COLORADO SPRINGS (CBS4) – The City of Colorado Springs is throwing a months-long party as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. General William Palmer visited the area at the base of Pikes Peak in 1869 and fell in love with what he called its “most enticing scenery.”

Two years later, the Civil War hero from Pennsylvania established Colorado Springs on July 31, 1871. The city was built as a planned community, without an industrial or manufacturing base, but it prospered, attracting wealthy residents and capitalists.

Tens of thousands of others flocked to the area hoping sunshine and fresh air would cure tuberculosis.

Now the city is planning a number of events to celebrate its sesquicentennial starting on Jan. 30. That’s when a new exhibit, COS@150 opens. It will feature 150 objects to tell 150 stories to commemorate the 150 years. The exhibit will be up at the Pioneers Museum.

In April, the city will work local nurseries and Colorado Springs Utilities on a campaign about the role trees have played in the city’s history.

June 12 brings the Beards, Bonnets and Brews Fest. It’s described as as a family friendly event at the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. You can not only enjoy music, it’s also a chance to play games from the late 1800s and learn about the history of Native Americans.

Then the city is going all out in July as it approaches the actual date of July 31. It starts with the opening of a photography exhibit at Library 21c. A local photographer is replicating historic photos for the “Then And Now Photo Exhibit.” It will feature 50 pairs of photos and will eventually travel to other library branches and venues for the end of the year.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & ED is throwing a gala on July 17. It’s a formal, ticketed event at the Broadmoor’s International Center, complete with 1871 decor and menu.

And organizers are promising to party like it’s 1871 on July 31, starting with a community parade on Tejon Street, followed by the Downtown Festival. The day ends with a pep rally so Olympic City USA can cheer on the American athletes in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.

LINK: coloradosprings.gov/cos-150