BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder arrested a man for assaulting an officer, but not before he put up quite a fight. The robbery suspect is accused of hitting an officer in the head with a shovel and then using the officer’s taser to strike the head again.
Officers were called to a business near 28th and Arapahoe in Boulder on Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Burgess Tate, became uncooperative.
That’s when police said Tate struck the officer in the head with a snow shovel, then took the officer’s taser and struck the head again. The officer was hurt, but is expected to fully recover.
Tate is facing multiple felony charges.