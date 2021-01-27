AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run crash on Wednesday night in Aurora. Officers were called to the corner of North Havana Street and East 4th Way around 9:16 p.m.
Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a grey and beige SUV with front end damage. The SUV was last seen driving northbound on Havana St.
Northbound Havana Street is currently closed while police investigate. Drivers are asked to stay out of the area to avoid delays.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).