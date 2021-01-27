DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police have arrested three juveniles in the house fire that killed three adults and two children in Green Valley Ranch last summer. One woman was also arrested, but police did not specify the charges she might face.
The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter.
Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire. Three people escaped by jumping from windows.
Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set.