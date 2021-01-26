COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet and all of Colorado’s Congressional delegation want to suspend the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs. The group is urging Pres. Joe Biden to stop the move of Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Ala.
The decision was made by the Trump administration earlier this month, much to the surprise of many industry leaders in Colorado.
In a letter, lawmakers say the move would uproot service members and civilians conducting the mission in Colorado and that it undermines the national security mission.
Colorado has one of the largest aerospace economies in the country. Business leaders say the private sector would continue to promote job growth in Colorado, but losing the U.S. Space Command would be a blow to the industry.
