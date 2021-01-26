CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who worked at a Castle Rock Safeway died from complications from COVID-19. UFCW Local 7, the union representing grocery store workers across Colorado and Wyoming, says Rainey Gordon died on Dec. 22.

Rainey Gordon (credit: UFCW Local 7)

Gordon worked at the store for 18 years. The union says she may have contracted the virus while at work.

“To date, three Local 7 grocery members employed by Kroger/King Soopers have died after contracting the virus, and 576 members have tested positive,” UFCW Local 7 stated in a news release.

The union’s president, Kim Cordova, says they are committed to protecting frontline employees at grocery stores.

