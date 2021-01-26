Permanent Prosthesis Allows Father To Walk, Holding Hands With Daughter For First TimeAfter years in a wheelchair, an amputee from Basalt is thrilled to be walking with a new artificial leg. This one attaches directly to his thigh bone.

COVID In Colorado: Governor Cautiously Optimistic About Vaccine Supply & Incoming ShipmentColorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state will release new information on vaccinating Coloradans 65 years and older later this week.

RISE Funding Helps Schools Get Through Coronavirus Pandemic With Focus On Rural AreasColorado is issuing its second round of funding to help schools get through the pandemic. It's called RISE funding and it's really helping schools in rural parts of the state.

Denver Closes COVID-19 Testing Sites Tuesday Because Of Snow, ColdSnow and cold temperatures had the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closing some of the city’s drive-through community coronavirus testing sites on Tuesday.

UCHealth Working With What's Being Given, But Aims To Vaccinate More Coloradans On Large Scale SoonThe weekend’s vaccination of 1,000 people in a parking lot north of Coors Field was getting a positive review by the people who set it up.

Coloradans 'Should Be Proud' Of Declining COVID Cases, HospitalizationsColorado health experts are giving credit to Coloradans as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go down.