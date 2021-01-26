CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who worked at a Castle Rock Safeway died from complications from COVID-19. UFCW Local 7, the union representing grocery store workers across Colorado and Wyoming, says Rainey Gordon died on Dec. 22.
Gordon worked at the store for 18 years. The union says she may have contracted the virus while at work.
“To date, three Local 7 grocery members employed by Kroger/King Soopers have died after contracting the virus, and 576 members have tested positive,” UFCW Local 7 stated in a news release.
The union’s president, Kim Cordova, says they are committed to protecting frontline employees at grocery stores.