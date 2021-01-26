DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is issuing its second round of funding to help schools get through the pandemic. It’s called RISE funding and it’s really helping schools in rural parts of the state.

The second round includes $27 million to support students and educators. That’s more than double the first round.

Education leaders from around Colorado joined Gov. Jared Polis for the announcement on Monday. Some represented school districts receiving a grant to support their innovative projects to better serve students, like Manuel Heart from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

Heart said the funding will allow them to create a new tribal school, preserve their culture and provide services for parents.

RISE committee chair Mike Johnston said the program provides immediate and long-term solutions.

“The governor also took advantage of this moment to say let’s not just put a band-aid on the current problem. Let’s actually redesign the systems to build solutions that will resolve these long-term inequalities for generations to come. And so what you see in the winners today are not only really innovative locally grown solutions to help serve communities that are badly in need, what you see are a new vision into solutions that will change the way we do education for decades to come,” said Mike Johnston, President & CEO, Gary Community Investments.

Schools in areas hit hardest by COVID-19 are among those receiving the much-needed relief funding.