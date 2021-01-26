DENVER (CBS4) – The recent Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are having a bigger impression on Colorado than some would think. Both jackpots reached a record $1.736 billion before winning tickets were sold this month.
Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 22, Colorado Lottery saw $33,624,612 sales for Powerball and Mega Millions tickets alone..
Colorado Lottery officials say Great Outdoors Colorado receives 50%, Conservation Trust Fund gets 40% and Colorado Parks & Wildlife receives 10%.
“These historic bumps in sales means even more parks, recreation and conservation projects across the state receive critical funding in these times of historic use of the outdoors during the pandemic,” Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery.
The proceeds go toward enhancing and protecting parks, trails, and open space in Colorado.
When Colorado Lottery hits a proceeds cap, known as the GOCO cap, they put more proceeds into the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) program.
More than $3.5 billion has been provided to outdoor projects and schools through Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Building Excellent Schools Today from Colorado Lottery since 1983.