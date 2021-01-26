Hockey Rivalry Between University Of Denver, Colorado College Put On Hold Due To COVIDOne of the front range's best rivalries has been put on hold. This weekend's hockey games between DU and Colorado College have been postponed due to positive COVID tests, contract tracing and quarantining in the CC hockey program.

Torrey Pines Profile: Municipal Beauty Is Home For Farmers Insurance OpenPerched along the magnificent Pacific coast, Torrey Pines' North and South Courses challenge the PGA Tour's best in a serene setting.

CU Buffs Set To Play Texas A&M At Empower Field At Mile High Next SeasonWith Colorado State not on the Colorado Buffaloes schedule next year, the school has found a new team to play at Empower Field at Mile High. It was announced Monday that next season’s game with Texas A&M will kickoff in Denver.

Nikola Jokic Continues His MVP Push With Western Conference Player Of Week HonorsDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in his career.

In 2 OTs, Jokic, Murray Push Nuggets To 120-112 Win Over SunsThere was extra basketball played in Phoenix for a second straight night and it was all Jamal Murray's fault.

Avalanche Take OT Win Over Ducks With Landeskog's GoalGabriel Landeskog scored 1:38 into overtime, Mikko Rantanen extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.