DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state will release new information on vaccinating Coloradans 65 years and older later this week. He says while the state is seeing progress in administering COVID-19 vaccines, the state needs more.

So far, 97% of people at skilled nursing facilities have received their first dose. The state says 85% of Phase 1A has received one dose of the vaccine and 73% of that group has received both doses.

Polis anticipates getting more definitive information in the coming days on vaccine quantities an dhow much of it our state will get.

In turn, that will determine when we can move onto the next phase of getting more people vaccinated.

“We’re confident, frankly, that supplies of vaccines, they’re not going to get worse. We’re getting 70-80,000 a week,” he said. “If there is reduced flow of doses in those weeks, what will happen is some of those doses that were going to be designated as first doses to new people might have to back fill second doses.”

While there have been concerns about shortages, Polis said he is confident any Coloradan who has already received their first dose will get their second dose.

“Today, I joined a call between the National Governors Association and members of the Biden administration, and the Biden administration indicated that supplies would increase 16% next week and remain stable at that level for two additional weeks.”

RELATED: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information

Polis says he will keep his pledge to get 70% of Coloradans 70 years and older vaccinated by the end of February.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy noted 1 in 115 Coloradans is contagious with COVID-19.