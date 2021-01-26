TRAFFIC ALERTNB I-25 Closed At Mile Marker 255 Near Thompson River Ranch
By Jennifer McRae
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed on Tuesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash that involved semis. The closure was northbound at mile marker 255 near Thompson River Ranch, south of Loveland.

The anticipated closure was expected to be at least 4 hours. What caused the crash is being investigated but it was snowing at the time and some roads were reportedly slick and icy in spots.

There were at least six people transported to the hospital. No fatalities according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Some southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.

