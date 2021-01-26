LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed on Tuesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash that involved semis. The closure was northbound at mile marker 255 near Thompson River Ranch, south of Loveland.
The anticipated closure was expected to be at least 4 hours. What caused the crash is being investigated but it was snowing at the time and some roads were reportedly slick and icy in spots.
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) & other emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 just south of Loveland. Semis and passenger vehicles involved. At least 6 taken to hospital. NB & some of SB lanes closed.
Photos courtesy of Larimer CSP.#LovelandColorado
There were at least six people transported to the hospital. No fatalities according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Some southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.
NB I25 mile marker 255: multivehicle crash including semis, multiple parties transported, no fatalities, anticipated closure for possibly 4 hours, frontage road also closed. Detour H402 but avoid area if possible. SB open.
