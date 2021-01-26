DENVER (CBS4) – After a few dry weeks in Colorado some much needed snow fell in the mountains over the weekend. Several locations in the San Juans reported more than a foot of new powder.
Southern Colorado’s Wolf Creek Ski Area reported 15 inches of new snow Monday morning, putting the total so far this season at 210 inches. The recent storm has dropped a total of 33 inches of fresh powder and more is on the way tonight.
At the Loveland Ski area two inches of new snow fell over the weekend. It was enough to put their total for the season at 101 inches.
The new snow has created a concern for avalanches in the southwest mountains. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Watch through Tuesday for that part of the state.