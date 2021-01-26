LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some key deadlines are quickly approaching in Loveland’s Valentine Remailing Program. Feb. 1 is when all international mail must be received for the program which gives each parcel its “Loveland” stamp.
For U.S. mail, the deadline is Feb. 7 and all in-state mail should be received by Feb. 10.
The Loveland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 75 years of the city’s Valentine Remailing Program this year.
The program receives cards from all over the world. Volunteers mark them with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.
To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. Then send it to:
Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998