DENVER (CBS4)– Cadence Grant loves her animals. So, it’s no surprise that this 8-year-old has several pets at home.

“I have a frog, a fish, two dogs and a rabbit,” Cadence said.

Her favorite pet is a rabbit named Peanut Butter.

“It’s really fluffy and rabbits are really easy to kind of take care of,” she said.

But when the Denver Zoo put out a call for financial help to feed the animals in December, she was so concerned she cooked up a way to help.

“I love animals and I really want to help them. So, I decided to bake some goodies in exchange for money,” she said.

“I said, ‘How much do you want to raise?,” asked Cadence’s father John Grant. “What’s your goal? What’s your purpose? And I was like, ‘What about $150?’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, let’s do $150.’”

So, Cadence went to work. Using the baking skills she learned from her grandmother, she whipped up a batch of her favorite treats.

“We have chocolate chip cookies, brookies and cake pops,” she said.

Once they got out the oven, she put four cookies into each zip lock bag, placed them in her wagon decorated with stuffed animals, and sold them around her neighborhood for $1.

“This lady said she came to get the cookies and it inspired her kid to help the zoo. So, he wanted to help so they bought cookies from us,” she said.

Her parents created a Facebook and Nextdoor page promoting the sale of her cookies. All the hard work has paid off as she had raised $500, surpassing her goal of $150. She plans on giving a big check to the Denver Zoo at the end of the month.

“She’s good inspiration. Setting goals and sticking to it,” John Grant said.

“I’m really happy that people are helping the animals and a lot of people are just getting the goodies,” Cadence said.

