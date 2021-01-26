DENVER (CBS4) – Renters in Denver who are having a hard time paying rent and/or utilities might be able to take advantage of new funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The city received nearly $22 million in Emergency Rental Assistance.
The money will go to Denverites and families who need help paying rent and utilities because of hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is in addition to the city’s own Temporary Rental and Utility Program.
Right now, the city is working on steps to administer the new funding. Renters must meet several requirements:
- Earn up to $54,950 for a single-person household, or up to $78,500 for a family of four
- At least one household member qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Households must also demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
The city says they will give priority to eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days before applying and households with income at or below 50% of the area median income (up to $35,950 for a single-person household, or up to $50,000 for a household of four).
Those interested in applying should call 311 and select option 6. They will be asked to provide information like their address, proof of income and proof of rent/mortgage or utilties.