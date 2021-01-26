DENVER (CBS4)– Snow and cold temperatures had the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closing the city’s drive-through community coronavirus testing sites on Tuesday.
Those are located at Paco Sanchez Park, Green Valley Ranch, Denver East High School and Ruby Hill. While those loctions are closed, there are other locations still operating around the Denver metro area.
DDPHE said the winter weather shouldn’t have an impact on testing results, and it won’t affect the laboratory’s ability to process the samples.