DENVER (CBS4) – A snowy, cold Tuesday in Colorado! Much needed fell for many areas in our state. Snow totals for the Front Range have varied from 1 to 3 inches.
Snowy conditions will stick around through the late evening for the Front Range and plains. After that, we are in for some bitter cold temperatures. Wednesday morning will be in the single digits for eastern Colorado, with most of the high country below zero.
Add in the wind chill, we are in for a very frigid morning in Colorado. There may also be areas of fog across the Front Range and plains, watch for low visibility.
We thaw out in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s. Temperatures return to the 50s on Thursday and could hit 60 by Friday!