DENVER (CBS4)– One of the front range’s best rivalries has been put on hold. This weekend’s hockey games between DU and Colorado College have been postponed due to positive COVID tests, contract tracing and quarantining in the CC hockey program.
The two schools were supposed to play in Colorado Springs on Friday and Saturday. No word yet on when these games will be rescheduled.
The Gold Pan rivals split a home and home series already this year and are scheduled to play on Feb. 26 and 27 in Denver.