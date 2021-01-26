COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs mother is asking for help locating a Make-A-Wish gift that was stolen from her son. The modified ATV was a gift to Dylan, a 17-year-old diagnosed with T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Dylan’s mother, Shay Bryan, said the ATV was stolen on Jan. 20 from right outside Dylan’s window at the Copper Range Apartments near Woodmen Road.
The ATV is modified for Dylan, because he does not have full use of his hands. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.