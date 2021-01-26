RISE Funding Helps Schools Get Through Coronavirus Pandemic With Focus On Rural AreasColorado is issuing its second round of funding to help schools get through the pandemic. It's called RISE funding and it's really helping schools in rural parts of the state.

Denver Closes COVID-19 Testing Sites Tuesday Because Of Snow, ColdSnow and cold temperatures had the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closing some of the city’s drive-through community coronavirus testing sites on Tuesday.

UCHealth Working With What's Being Given, But Aims To Vaccinate More Coloradans On Large Scale SoonThe weekend’s vaccination of 1,000 people in a parking lot north of Coors Field was getting a positive review by the people who set it up.

Coloradans 'Should Be Proud' Of Declining COVID Cases, HospitalizationsColorado health experts are giving credit to Coloradans as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go down.

Colorado Not Expected To Run Out Of COVID Vaccines, YetStates across the country are pausing mass vaccination events and clinics because of supply issues.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Supply Allocation In Hands Of Federal GovernmentHealth officials in Colorado are moving ahead with the phased-in plan to get as many Coloradans vaccinated against coronavirus. That plan relies largely on the supply chain through the federal government.