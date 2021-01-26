LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old boy is in custody after Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies say hi shot a 7-Eleven employee. It happened early on Jan. 23 at a convenience store on Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins.
The clerk, a 23-year-old man, told deputies he was stocking items when two males wearing face masks walked inside. One male grabbed a carton of beer and both ran out of the store.
The clerk chased the, but then the teenager reportedly shot him.
The Fort Collins Police SWAT team responded to an apartment complex on Briarwood after receiving tips of the teenage suspect being there. They arrested him at 1 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Christian Lee Burley now faces charges including attempted murder and robbery. He is being held at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.
The sheriff’s office is still looking for the second suspect.
The 7-11 clerk described him as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 17 years old, about 5-feet-6-inches, between 120 and 140 lbs. with brown eyes.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162.