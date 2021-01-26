AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the gunman wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday near 13th and Alton.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the adult male who had been shot. He later died at the hospital.
Investigators are trying to track down suspects and determine what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.