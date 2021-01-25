DENVER (CBS4)– This year’s International Women’s Day is March 8 and every year, WorldDenver hosts an event that celebrates achievements of female leaders. This year’s event is specifically focused on women in national security.
Jamie Landers is the event co-chair and is the director of advanced programs for Lockheed Martin Space.
“International Women’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of women around the globe. I’m so honored to be a part of the program this year as we celebrate women in national security, who really make great strides to ensure that as a nation, we are safe. And I think it’s a wonderful chance to show all the different career paths women can take to work in national security.”
Landers says it’s crucial to have women in the national security field.
“Every person brings a different perspective to the table. I really think that women find the empathetic vision in any situation, whether it’s deterring something that could be escalating, negotiating business deals, or even looking at engineering problems from a different perspective. I think making sure all of our voices are heard when we’re solving problems is critically important.”
WorldDenver has been hosting its International Women’s Day event since 2013. This year will be a hybrid event, with live speakers at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, but there will also be pre-recorded sessions. One of the highlights of the event will be a panel that includes women who retired from the Air Force and continued their careers in the national security field.
Registration for WorldDenver’s International Women’s Day event opens Monday, Feb. 1.