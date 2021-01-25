WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Westminster are remembering one of their own after he lost his battle with work-related cancer. Fire Captain David Sagel passed away on Jan. 24 after battling work-related cancer for more than a year-and-a-half.
Sagel, a Colorado native from Fort Morgan, was 54 years old. He was with the Westminster Fire Department for 34 years and was known for his passion for community service.
In his off-duty time, Sagel instituted and led a foster home renovation program with Adams and Jefferson counties to identify foster homes in need of repairs. He recruited the help of other firefighters and businesses to assist in renovating the home at no cost to families.
He had also served as the organizer for the “Hot Times KOOL Cars” event, an annual car show that raised money for The Children’s Hospital of Colorado.
Westminster Fire released this statement, “The outpouring of support that has been provided to Captain Sagel throughout the course of his treatment has been astonishing. Westminster Fire Department would like to thank everyone who has reached out in support of David during this time. We ask that you continue to keep his family and those around him in your thoughts and prayers.”
The planning of memorial services is underway and further details are expected to be announced later.