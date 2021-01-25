NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady are going to Super Bowl.

It will be familiar territory for both Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Brady, as the game’s oldest quarterback, is heading to his 10th Super Bowl, versus Mahomes, going to his second straight – and looking to become the youngest starting quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Brady, in his first season with the Buccaneers after a 20-year career with the Patriots, edged the favored Packers 31-26 to win the NFC title. Prior to Brady’s arrival, Tampa Bay had not won a postseason game in nearly two decades.

“Who would have ever thought a home Super Bowl game for us? But we did it!” Brady said.

“He’s showing that life may not even really begin until age 40 because what he has accomplished after the age of 40 has been phenomenal. And many people were saying that you can’t beat Father Time. Well, right now he’s got Father Time on hold,” said James Brown of CBS Sports. “What he has done truly qualifies him as the greatest of all time.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs took down the Bills in the AFC Championship game. The 25-year-old is looking to become the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls since – that’s right – Tom Brady in 2004 and 2005.

“The job’s not finished. We’re going to Tampa, and we’re trying to run it back,” Mahomes said.

“The job’s not finished” line is a nod to the late Kobe Bryant, who said that during the 2009 NBA finals.

Brady mentioned the “home Super Bowl.” The Buccaneers will make history as the first team ever to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

“Not only will we be the first team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl in our own back yard, we will be the first team to hoist that Lombardi trophy in our own back yard,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.