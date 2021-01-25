DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver-based business is accused of misleading buyers about masks and respirators and charging “unreasonably excessive prices” during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, Nationwide Medical Supply has agreed to pay $70,000 to the state.
According to Attorney General Phil Weiser, Nationwide Medical Supply marketed a KN95 mask as an N95 respirator; made false claims that an N95 respirator and a KN95 mask were “FDA/CE approved”; and used the FDA logo in violation of applicable law.
The state also alleged the company engaged in price gouging, which is prohibited during public emergencies. Prosecutors said Nationwide sold masks for a markup that in some cases exceeded 250% of their costs.
“During a public health emergency, Coloradans and Colorado businesses need to be able to trust that the potentially life-saving products they are purchasing are as advertised,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “We must hold irresponsible businesses accountable for deceptive practices, especially those that have the potential to cause direct harm to consumers.”