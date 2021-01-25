COVID In Colorado: First Mass Vaccination Event Held at Coors FieldIn just two hours, nearly 1,000 Coloradans received their first COVID-19 vaccinations at the drive thru event.

Colorado 3rd Safest State During COVID Pandemic, Study FindsColorado is the third safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by WalletHub.

Colorado Working On 'Playbook' For Mass COVID Vaccine DistributionThe state and UCHealth is now preparing for the first mass vaccination clinic at Coors Field.

Colorado Works To Ensure COVID Vaccine Distribution Is Fair Across State, Focuses On Rural AreasGov. Jared Polis has introduced a team of health care professionals that will devote much of their energy to ensuring vaccine distribution is fair across the state.

UCHealth Prepares Test Run Of Mass COVID Vaccination Event At Coors FieldColorado is about to have a go at a large mass vaccination site for the first time. This weekend, UCHealth will run a pilot to see how things go.

As Restaurants Close Due To COVID, 'Randall's' Set To Open With Focus On Take-Out, For NowA Denver restaurant owner is taking his chances, opening a Cajun and Creole restaurant in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood during the pandemic.