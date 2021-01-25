ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Deputies conducting a routine traffic stop in Adams County took one person into custody after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl, and stacks of cash in the car.
Deputies pulled the driver over on North Pecos on Friday.
They found 22.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 36 grams of pressed fentanyl pills.
More than $1,500 in cash and a professional money counting machine were also found in the car.
The car was impounded into evidence.
Investigators did not provide any information about the driver.