GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators in Mesa County are searching for a murder suspect and a person of interest in connection with a deadly stabbing last week. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Marcos Bencomo, 36, of Grand Junction.
He was shot and killed last Thursday afternoon, Jan. 21, on White Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a black Jeep Liberty leave the scene. The SUV was found abandoned in a parking lot at Clifton Nature Park.
Investigators have an arrest warrant for shooting suspect Frank Kurtz. They also want to talk to a person of interest, Charity Perschbacker. Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Kurtz, 56, id described as a man, 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes with visible tattoos. Perschbacher, 37, is described as a white female, 5-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.