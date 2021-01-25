In 2 OTs, Jokic, Murray Push Nuggets To 120-112 Win Over SunsThere was extra basketball played in Phoenix for a second straight night and it was all Jamal Murray's fault.

Avalanche Take OT Win Over Ducks With Landeskog's GoalGabriel Landeskog scored 1:38 into overtime, Mikko Rantanen extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.

Nuggets Rally To Beat Suns In OT With Help From Jokic's 31 PointsDenver coach Michael Malone is a little exasperated with his players after 15 games. Sometimes the Nuggets look like one of the NBA's best teams. Sometimes they've looked awful.

Denver Native Mark Hubbard's Unusual Putt During PGA Tour Goes ViralDenver native Mark Hubbard made waves on the PGA Tour on Friday. It wasn't because he shot a career low round, rather his unorthodox putting stroke was caught be the TV cameras and went viral on social media.

Bills-Chiefs Preview: Patrick Mahomes Says He's Cleared To Play In AFC ChampionshipPatrick Mahomes has reportedly cleared concussion protocol, as the Bills and Chiefs get ready to battle for the AFC Championship.

Gary Kubiak Retires After 36-Year NFL Career, 24 With The BroncosGary Kubiak spent a total of 24 seasons with the Broncos.