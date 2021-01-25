LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– People who live in Loveland are calling on city leaders to find a way to fill Lake Loveland with water, year-round. The lake goes dry for about 9 months a year and becomes a mud pit.
It’s a bit of an eyesore, according to the group Fill The Love. They claim the empty lake does nothing for the community and that the city is missing out on recreational aspects and tourism activities.
The group poked fun of the lake in a new campaign, showing a bride posing in a wedding dress in the mud, and a family playing in the empty lake.
“We believe Loveland can do better. This is not currently what we want when folks come to visit here and we are taking this to the city council and we hope folks join this initiative,” said Fill The Love organizer Christine Forster.
The group has launched a community-wide petition to elevate their call.
LINK: Fill The Love