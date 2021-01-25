AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bombs went off in two weeks, within a mile of each other, in neighborhoods in Aurora. The suspect, 44-year-old Scott Campbell, is in custody now, but it’s still unclear why the two locations were chosen — and residents in the area are shaken.
In the first incident, an explosive device was detonated on Dec. 25, 2020 about 5:30 a.m. near East Mansfield Avenue and South Reservoir Road. The explosion damaged two homes.
The second explosion happened in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle — near South Buckley Road and East Wagontrail Parkway — at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 7. That explosion damaged one home.
“It happened right by a bus stop, my child’s bus stop, she’s in middle school,” Sarah Hayden said. “Kind of scary to think that kids could be at a bus stop and a bomb could go off.”
Campbell was taken into custody on Jan. 15, at a home on Uravan Street, just a few blocks away from the first explosion on Christmas morning.
The arrest affidavit has been sealed as the case makes its way to court.
Campbell is now facing eight felony charges, including murder and arson. At his first court appearance, his bond was set at $1 million.
“We are happy we got this dangerous individual in custody before someone got seriously injured or killed,” the Aurora Police Department said in a statement.
Though the streets are quieter tonight, some like Hayden still feel alarmed.
“With all that’s going on, I wouldn’t mind seeing a patrol car when kids are getting on and off buses,” Hayden said.