BOULDER (CBS4) — A counselor at a residential treatment facility for drug addiction and mental health issues was arrested Friday for sexual offenses allegedly committed against a client of the center.
Jose Alejandro Yepes, 48, was arrested at his Lafayette home by officers from the Boulder Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service assistance the local team.
Investigators believe there may be other victims in the community.
Yepes is being held on charges of stalking, unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure.
Yepes was employed as a milieu counselor – described as therapist who assists individuals with crisis intervention, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, or mental health and behavioral disorder recovery – for Warner House at 2833 Broadway Street in Boulder. Warner House is one of four area facilities operated by Mental Health Partners.
According to the Boulder Police Department, detectives began investigating Yepes earlier this month after a female client reported he “repeatedly contacted her and initiated contacts that were sexual in nature.” Yepes’s employment was terminated shortly after the investigation began, per BPD.
Yepes is due to appear in court this afternoon. An online search of Colorado criminal records reveals he has no prior arrests or convictions.
Boulder PD did not provide specific details that suggest where the offenses occurred or why detectives believe he may have other victims.