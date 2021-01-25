Another surge of snow will pick up in Colorado on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Once again, our southwestern mountains will get the brunt of the snow. Our southwestern San Juans could get 5 to 10 inches of snow by Tuesday evening.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the southwest and areas south of Denver.
The Denver area and Front Range won’t get a ton of snow, between a half inch to two inches are possible. Snow will start very early on Tuesday morning for the Front Range. The bulk of Denver’s snow will come in the morning hours, but light snow is possible through the rest of the day.
We are in for some bitter temperatures on Tuesday night after the snow clears. Much of eastern Colorado will be in the single digits. Warmer temperatures arrive on Wednesday afternoon and we could get close to 60 by Friday.