DENVER (CBS4) – We’re tracking two storm systems in the western U.S. this week. The first one is crossing eastern Colorado as we speak. It has a broad area of light to moderate snow on the eastern plains this morning. It’s literally missing Denver by a matter of miles!

If you have travel plans heading east toward Limon or south toward Colorado Springs you will run into the flakes this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the east-central plains through early afternoon.

By tonight the second weather system will move into the region and it will bring another round of light snow, both to the mountains and the eastern plains. This one will have a better chance to produce some light snow in Denver and along the Front Range.

The map below shows potential snow totals between now and Tuesday. In Denver we only expect anywhere from a 1/2″ to maybe 2″ in spots.

The next 48 hours will be chilly with the coldest air of the week expected tomorrow. Most of the state will stay at or below freezing on Tuesday. Warmer and drier weather will arrive for the last half of the week.