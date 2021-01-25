DENVER (CBS4)– Health officials in Colorado are moving ahead with the phased-in plan to get as many Coloradans vaccinated against coronavirus. That plan relies largely on the supply chain through the federal government.

On Sunday, 1,000 vaccinations were given in a trial run at Coors Field in the first of its kind mass vaccination event. The goal is to do an even larger one this coming weekend.

Almost 365,000 people in Colorado have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, more than 80,000 people have received both doses. Colorado is ninth in the nation in terms of vaccinations per 1,000 people. Colorado health leaders consider Phase 1A complete and Phase 1B well underway.

The goal is to get 70% of Coloradans over the age of 70 vaccinated by the end of February. One tool that could help with that goal is the mass vaccination clinic hosted by UCHealth, the Colorado Rockies, Colorado and the City of Denver. The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people over two days. On Sunday, UCHealth’s chief of emergency medicine called the trial run a success and said vaccine supply will be the only limiting factor for future clinics.

On Monday, state officials said vaccine allocation is largely out of their hands.

“We have asked the feds to send us as much as they can. We know they can push more vaccine through than is currently available to us. Unfortunately, there is just a limited supply at the federal level, so we make do each week with what we have,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander with CDPHE.

UCHealth already has the doses to make sure this upcoming clinic continues as planned.

“Vaccines in Colorado are not sitting in a warehouse or on a shelf and we need more vaccines immediately to protect our most vulnerable residents over the age of 70 and ultimately to end this horrible pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “It’s well known by now that the Trump administration failed Americans in many aspects of the COVID vaccine rollout and I continue to urge our federal partners and the new Biden administration in Washington to ramp up vaccine distribution right away. Colorado is ready to immediately use three to four times as many vaccines as we are currently getting each week right away. The sooner Colorado gets more vaccines, the quicker we can get them into arms, and the faster we can help our small businesses and economy build back stronger. We’re ready and welcome renewed federal assistance to get the job done.”

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment released a hotline for older adults to call if they are still looking to register for a vaccine: If you are 70 years old or older and a Colorado resident call this new toll free call center to get on a list for a vaccine: 1-877-CO VAX VO (1-877-268-2926).