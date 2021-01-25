DENVER (CBS4) – States across the country are pausing mass vaccination events and clinics because of supply issues. Will Colorado encounter the same problem?

“UCHealth already has the doses. We made sure they have the doses on hand,” Colorado National Guard Brigadier General Scott Sherman said. Sherman sits on the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force.

Sherman, who is also helping with distribution in the state, tells CBS4 it won’t be a problem in the next few weeks.

“So far we haven’t had any problems, but ours has not been as big as New York,” he explained.

UCHealth is the provider planning the next mass vaccination event at Coors Field. The goal is to administer 10,000 doses over the course of two days for Coloradans 70 and up.

“We are constrained by the doses that we get from the federal government each week,” Gov. Jared Polis said last week.

While Colorado hasn’t run out of doses, leaders had hoped for more.

“We know we can push more vaccines through than is available. Unfortunately, there is just a limited supply,” Scott Bookman, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 incident commander said.

This means for now, the state is aiming to get 70% of those 70 years old and older vaccinated by the end of February. That means those at the higher risk group will have to wait a little longer.

In the meantime, other manufacturers are still waiting to get approval, including Johnson and Johnson, which could help speed up vaccinations.

