DENVER (CBS4)– With Colorado State not on the Colorado Buffaloes schedule next year, the school has found a new team to play at Empower Field at Mile High. It was announced Monday that next season’s game with Texas A&M will kickoff in Denver.
No time has been set for the game but it will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the East Coast.
Colorado’s 5-game winning streak in the Mile High City will face a huge test against the Aggies who finished the 2020 season with a 9-1 record and ranked 4th in the final polls.
The two teams were supposed to play in College Station this past year but the pandemic cancelled the game.
The game will not be part of CU’s season ticket package, but season ticket holders will have priority to purchase tickets for the game. CU will play its normal 6-game home schedule with 2 other home non-conference games. The Buffs will host Ed McCaffrey’s UNC Bears on Sept. 3 and then welcome the Big 10’s Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 18.