DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado is the second best state in the country to retire, according to a new study by Wallethub. The personal finance website evaluated 50 states across three dimensions: affordability, health care, and overall quality of life.
Researchers evaluated these three dimensions using 45 metrics, which were weighted and assigned on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions. Florida was ranked the best state for retirees with a score of 61.09, followed by Colorado with a score of 60.94 and Delaware with 58.69.
New Jersey was ranked the worst state to retire, with a score of 37.41.
Retiring in Colorado (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 9th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
- 15th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
- 6th – Life Expectancy
- 10th – COVID-19 Positive Testing Rate in the Past Week
- 6th – Death Rate for Population Aged 65 & Older
To learn more about the study and its methodology, visit wallethub.com.