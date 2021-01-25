VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center got some help from an outdoor gear retailer to set up avalanche beacon testers at popular trailheads. Two of the check stations are not situated at the Vail Pass Summit.
Weston Backcountry paid for the devices and tells the Vail Daily the checkpoint stations are similar to one found at the top of Teton Pass in Wyoming.
An avalanche beacon provides a location in the event of an emergency by sending a radio signal to authorities, even if the skier or rider is buried under snow.
“It’s just being smart. It’s double checking. Safety’s got to be priority, and if it’s not, then you’ve got to rethink about actually heading out into the backcountry,” said Nate Dumais.
The hope is to get the checkpoints at as many trailheads across the state. It is not mandatory to have a beacon if you’re recreating in the backcountry.