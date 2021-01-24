VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten people were forced out of their homes early Sunday morning after a fire erupted at the Sandstone 70 condominiums in Vail. Firefighters say they arrived to find the upper unit of a fourplex in flames.
They say the fire was contained to one unit, while neighboring units suffered smoke damage. It took several hours for the fire to be extinguished, officials say.
Ten people were displaced, and there are no reports of injuries.
A Vail Fire Battalion chief says the outcome could have been worse had neighbors not noticed the fire and alerted those inside.