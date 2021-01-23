DENVER (CBS4) – A crash between a Denver Fire truck and another vehicle tragically ended with one person dying. It happened Saturday afternoon near North Broadway and East 7th Avenue, near Speer Boulevard.
Denver police officers responded to the scene. They say no firefighters were hurt, but someone in the civilian vehicle died.
Denver Fire officials say five fire personnel were on the rescue truck. They were responding to a call for smoke in a building near 14th Street and Kalamath. The truck had lights and sirens on.
There are some closures in the area. It’s not clear what caused the crash.