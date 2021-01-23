DENVER (CBS4) – A big storm spinning over California will keep the weather unsettled in the western United States this weekend. Here in Colorado we’ll have two different weather stories today with snow ongoing in the mountains and mostly sunny skies in Denver and on the plains.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s along and east of the Front Range Foothills while it will be cooler in the mountains and out west due to extensive cloud cover. Snow will fall from those clouds and there could be some wintry driving at times if travel plans take you west of the Continental Divide.

Tonight we think there is potential for a weak and shallow cold front to back into eastern Colorado from the northeast. These can be tough to predict but should it happen we may wake up Sunday morning with a combination of fog, flurries and freezing drizzle for locations along and east of Interstate 25.

Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler for Denver and the eastern plains in wake of the anticipated cold front. The cooler weather will stick around to start the new week.

By Tuesday a new weather system may impact the area with another chance for snow in the mountains. Right now it looks like we could also see a little bit in metro Denver so stay tuned.