AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the COVID-19 vaccine won’t end the pandemic overnight, but each vaccine moves Colorado closer to doing the things we miss the most. That’s why the state and UCHealth is now preparing for the first mass vaccination clinic at Coors Field.

UCHealth officials says efficiency is key as they prepare for a practice run of a mass vaccination event.

“We’ve got estimates down to the second how long some of the people should be,” said Dan Weaver and UCHealth spokesman. “We’re trying to get cars through as quickly as possible and efficiently as possible.”

On Sunday, they will vaccinate 1,000 Coloradans ages 70 and up who have an appointment at a drive-up clinic in the parking lots north of Coors Field. It’s a test run for the main event which will occur on Jan. 30 and 31.

That weekend they hope to vaccinate 10,000 people in two days.

It’s a lofty goal, but if everything goes right, other states may use it as a model to get lots of people vaccinated quickly.

RELATED: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information

“We’re going to put together a playbook so to speak, of our traffic flow, the patterns, how our appointments were sent out, where we stage the pharmacy, handle the documentation, IT requirements and everything else,” said Weaver.

Success with this endeavor will also lead to more mass vaccination clinics in Colorado.

“We’d love to be able to see more of these large scale clinics throughout the spring and summer,” Weaver said.

Sunday’s test run and the event on the two day event at the end of the month are by appointment only. UCHealth will select those patients who will be vaccinated randomly.

They will not take walk ups, and they will not vaccinate anyone else in the car unless they have also been selected. If you or a loved one didn’t get selected this time, clinics, whether large or small, will continue as the vaccines keep rolling in.

“Everything we’re hearing from the state, CDPHE is that the supply chain is getting stronger,” says Weaver.

LINK: UCHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Information