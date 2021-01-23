Colorado Works To Ensure COVID Vaccine Distribution Is Fair Across State, Focuses On Rural AreasGov. Jared Polis has introduced a team of health care professionals that will devote much of their energy to ensuring vaccine distribution is fair across the state.

UCHealth Prepares Test Run Of Mass COVID Vaccination Event At Coors FieldColorado is about to have a go at a large mass vaccination site for the first time. This weekend, UCHealth will run a pilot to see how things go.

As Restaurants Close Due To COVID, 'Randall's' Set To Open With Focus On Take-Out, For NowA Denver restaurant owner is taking his chances, opening a Cajun and Creole restaurant in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood during the pandemic.

Doctors, Patients Reflect On Dr. Justina Ford Day, Honoring Denver's First Licensed Black Female DoctorDr. Justina Ford, Denver’s first licensed Black female doctor, was honored for her accomplishments Friday.

Colorado 3rd Safest State During COVID Pandemic, Study FindsColorado is the third safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by WalletHub.

If Curative Was Company You Used To Get Your COVID Test Recently, You May Need To Take Another OneThe State of Colorado and Jefferson County have stopped using the COVID testing company Curative after the FDA issued a warning that some of the company's tests were coming back with inaccurate results.