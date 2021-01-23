AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found the driver and the vehicle involved in a child sex assault investigation. Investigators asked the public for help finding the white Lincoln Navigator on Friday.
They say the driver, a man described as Hispanic in his 40s, picked up a child near East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street on Dec. 1.
The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the child.
On Saturday morning, investigators say they found the driver and vehicle.
“Due to the extreme sensitivity of this investigation involving a child sex assault victim, no further information can be provided at this time,” APD state on social media.