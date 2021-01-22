ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A convicted sex offender who filmed himself sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl has been sentenced to 80 years in prison. Erik McDaugale, 31, had prior child sex assault convictions and made a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In the spring of 2019, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Aurora police traced child pornography videos and images back to McDaugale. McDaugale had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
McDaugale had been staying in a friend’s basement in Aurora. Investigators say he had been sexually assaulting a child in the home and sharing videos and photos of the assaults online.
“This defendant repeatedly sexually abused a 5-year-old girl, grooming her for this purpose. He recorded this sexual abuse so he could relive it again and again and again – and he shared this with others who shared his perversion,” said Deputy District Attorney James Bornhoft, who prosecuted the case.
“What you have done are terrible things,” Arapahoe County District Court Judge Darren Vahle told McDaugale as he imposed the sentence.
“Child pornography revictimizes the children you have already harmed – and it creates a new obsession/perversion in other people – you are part of the cycle that will cause victimization of another child. You cannot ever be near children.”