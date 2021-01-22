TRAFFIC ALERTI-25 remains partially closed near Loveland after semis collide
By Jesse Sarles
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Two semi trucks collided on northbound Interstate 25 near Loveland during Friday morning’s commute and a car got damaged when it got stuck between the cabs.

No one was hurt in the crash but there are major traffic impacts from it.

It happened in a construction zone to the north of the Johnson’s Corner exit.

Some barriers were damaged and will have to be reparied. That means all lanes in both directions were expected to be closed for several hours for repairs.

UPDATE: At 10:30 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol said one lane of southbound I-25 was reopened.

