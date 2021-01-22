LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Two semi trucks collided on northbound Interstate 25 near Loveland during Friday morning’s commute and a car got damaged when it got stuck between the cabs.
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) January 22, 2021
No one was hurt in the crash but there are major traffic impacts from it.
It happened in a construction zone to the north of the Johnson’s Corner exit.
Some barriers were damaged and will have to be reparied. That means all lanes in both directions were expected to be closed for several hours for repairs.
UPDATE: At 10:30 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol said one lane of southbound I-25 was reopened.
ALERT: SB I-25 one lane has reopened, south of Highway 34. Left lane is still closed for repairs. Please use alternate routes, Highway 287 or Highway 85. Use caution when traveling through the area. @ColoradoDOT @CSP_News
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) January 22, 2021