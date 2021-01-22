LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Two semi trucks collided on northbound Interstate 25 near Loveland on Friday morning and a car got damaged when it got stuck between the cabs. No one was hurt in the crash but there are major traffic impacts from it.
It happened in a construction zone to the north of the Johnson’s Corner exit.
Traffic Alert!
I25 closed both NB and SB from Hwy 402 to Hwy 34. Semi crash with fuel spill. Avoid the area for now if possible.
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) January 22, 2021
Some barriers were damaged and will have to be reparied. That means all lanes in both directions will be closed for as much as 5 hours for repairs.