By Jesse Sarles
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Two semi trucks collided on northbound Interstate 25 near Loveland on Friday morning and a car got damaged when it got stuck between the cabs. No one was hurt in the crash but there are major traffic impacts from it.

It happened in a construction zone to the north of the Johnson’s Corner exit.

Some barriers were damaged and will have to be reparied. That means all lanes in both directions will be closed for as much as 5 hours for repairs.

