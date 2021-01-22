DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is urging RTD to fulfill the promise to voters and complete the Northwest Rail Line. Polis sent a letter to RTD’s CEO Debra A. Johnson on Friday.
This comes after reports that Johnson questioned whether an extension of the B Line from Westminster to Longmont is the best option for the area. Polis wrote, “RTD has a statutory and ethical duty to the voters of its district to complete FasTracks.”
General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson released this statement to CBS4: “As I have stated in multiple stakeholder meetings since assuming my role as RTD General Manager and CEO, I plan to work with partners across the region on how RTD can best serve our customers. Specific to the Northwest Rail Line, I am keenly aware of the commitment made and the fact that there is no viable funding to complete the project at this juncture. That being said, I am open to having an open and transparent dialogue with community partners on exploring ideas on serving our customers in the northwest area.”